In Ernakulam district, Congress tries to strike a fine balance

Most sitting MLAs likely to be fielded, but Chammany & Kuzhalnadan may find favour; party awaits Twenty20 decision in Kunnathunadu 

Published: 27th February 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 06:08 AM

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the announcement of the state assembly election date, the Congress has started the final round of discussions to decide on the candidates to be fielded in the constituencies in Ernakulam district. According to party insiders, they are looking to come up with a list giving a perfect balance to experienced and fresh faces. It is also learnt that the party is planning to announce the candidates in almost all constituencies from where it is contesting before the CPM comes up with its list.

Among the sitting MLAs, top sources in the party hinted that V D Satheesan from Paravoor, Roji M John from Angamaly, Anwar Sadath from Aluva, P T Thomas from Thrikkakara, Eldhose Kunnappilly from Perumbavoor and T J Vinodh from Ernakulam are all likely to contest again.

In Kochi, the party insiders said the name of former Kochi mayor Tony Chammany is under active consideration. The party believes that the popularity of Chammany, who completed his stint as the mayor and helped the party retain power in the 2015 local body elections, will help him win the seat. In 2016, it was LDF’s K J Maxi who won the seat by defeating Dominic Presentation by 1,086 votes. “The party is calculating that Chammany can easily wrest the Kochi seat,” added a source.

The other fresh face, whom the party is likely to field, is KPCC general secretary Mathew Kuzhalnadan from the Muvattupuzha seat. Eldo Abraham of CPI had won the Muvattupuzha seat in the 2016 elections with a margin of 9,375 votes.Chammany’s name is also being considered for the Vypeen seat. “In our assessment, the four sitting MLAs of LDF are likely to contest again, but they are yet to decide on Vypeen seat. If CPM fields S Sarma again, the Congress will finalise the candidate for Vypeen accordingly,” he added.

In another major constituency, Tripunithura, from where CPM’s M Swaraj won last year by a margin of 4,467 votes, Congress is considering various names. The name of former minister K Babu, who lost to Swaraj in 2016, is doing the rounds. Former DCC president K P Dhanapalan, A B Sabu and Raju P Nair are also being considered.

Another sitting seat, Kunnathunadu, where V P Sajeendran won in 2016, the party will take into consideration the stance of Twenty20, the apolitical outfit. If Twenty20 announce its candidate, Congress may adopt a different strategy here.In the byelection held in 2019, T J Vinodh won the Ernakulam seat by 3,750 votes. “However, the polling percentage was only 57.9 in the byelection. It will not be the same in this year’s election as the constituency usually sees more than 70 per cent polling. If the party deicides to field all sitting MLAs, Vinodh and Sajeendran will be in,” the source added.

Plan of action
Party planning to announce the candidates in almost all constituencies from where it is contesting before the CPM comes up with its list

V D Satheesan from Paravoor, Roji M John from Angamaly, Anwar Sadath from Aluva, P T Thomas from Thrikkakara, Eldhose Kunnappilly from Perumbavoor and T J Vinodh from Ernakulam all likely to contest again 

Name of ex-minister K Babu doing the rounds for Tripunithura assembly seat

