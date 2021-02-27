STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Joint RTO’s transfer upsets officers, association asks minister to cancel order

Published: 27th February 2021 06:01 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state transport department’s order to transfer a joint regional transport officer of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) for allegedly keeping his office doors closed in the afternoon has sparked a controversy with the department’s Gazetted Officers Association coming down against the order.

As per the order issued by Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar, C U Mujeeb, Joint RTO of Perinthalmanna, created a situation of denying service to the public by keeping his office doors closed in the afternoon. Biju Prabhakar issued the order on Thursday based on a complaint from the public. “Before issuing such an order, the transport secretary should have consulted with other senior officers or he should have carried out an investigation into the matter on his own.

The secretary’s order is to help unauthorised agents who have a field day in the office. Mujeeb is one of the officers who are actively involved in the road safety awareness drive. He had received medals from the chief minister for his performance. A letter has been given to the transport minister,” said Gigy George, president of the association.

According to him, the transport minister himself had issued an order to restrict the entry of the public into the offices as part of adhering to the Covid protocol. “The joint RTO’s office has two shutters. The entrance to the counter where the fees are collected is usually closed by noon. The second entrance is always open,” added Gigy George. The association urged Transport Minister A K Saseendran to cancel the transfer order. Meanwhile, a section of officers is also planning to organise a protest strike.

Minister Saseendran told TNIE that action was taken based on an intelligence report. “If he has any complaint, he can submit a petition to review the order. We will consider it and take appropriate action,” said the minister. 







