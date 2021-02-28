Poll officials must be vaccinated: Collector

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Arrangements for vaccinating officials involved in election duty have been completed in the district. As many as 28,354 officers have been assigned election duty in the district. According to collector S Suhas, who is also the Covid protocol nodal officer, arrangements to vaccinate 35,000 have been facilitated. “Those in the election duty must get vaccinated. 117 centres have been arranged for the purpose. The three-day drive will start on March 1,” said Suhas.