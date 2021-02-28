Special facilities for differently-abled, elderly in poll booths

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration will ensure special facilities for differently-abled and elderly people to cast votes in the assembly elections. District Collector S Suhas said on Saturday that all basic facilities will be ensured at polling booths.“Ramps, resting places and drinking water will be set up for the differently-abled and the elderly. Already, an instruction has been given to the authorities concerned to construct ramps wherever required,” Suhas said during an emergency meeting of returning and assistant returning officers at the collectorate.

According to a report prepared by the district administration, out of 3,899 polling booths in Ernakulam, 3,572 are equipped with ramps. The Collector has directed local body officials to prepare permanent ramps in government buildings. The construction of ramps is supposed to be completed within five days. “Wheelchairs will be made available at all booths,” he said.

The Collector also directed KSEB officials to provide electricity to polling booths which do not have electricity. “Since two booths in Kothamangalam constituency don’t have electricity connections, generators will be used to establish power supply. Besides, instruction has been given to KWA officials to ensure water connection to all booths,” Suhas added.