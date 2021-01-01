574 new Covid-19 cases in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district saw some respite in Covid-19 cases on Thursday after breaching the 1,000 mark on Wednesday. The number of fresh cases on Thursday was 574 and 513 people recovered from the disease in the district. The district also reported two deaths. According to the medical bulletin, among the fresh cases, 528 contracted the disease through local transmission while the source of infection of 39 remains unknown. Among the fresh cases, one was from another state while six health workers also tested positive. In the district, the place with the highest number of cases was reported from Vengur with 23 followed by Keezhad with 19.