574 new Covid-19 cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI: The district saw some respite in Covid-19 cases on Thursday after breaching the 1,000 mark on Wednesday. The number of fresh cases on Thursday was 574 and 513 people recovered from the disease in the district. The district also reported two deaths. According to the medical bulletin, among the fresh cases, 528 contracted the disease through local transmission while the source of infection of 39 remains unknown. Among the fresh cases, one was from another state while six health workers also tested positive. In the district, the place with the highest number of cases was reported from Vengur with 23 followed by Keezhad with 19.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Over 850 academics sign open letter in support of three new farm laws
Board exams announcement a big relief, students will get enough time to prepare: Principals
Pakistan army shells forward posts in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district
Delhi government extends water bill waiver scheme till March end
Leicester City defender Jonny Evans agrees to contract extension
Jasprit Bumrah has mastered the art we Pakistanis used to have once: Shoaib Akhtar