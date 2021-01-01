Ernakulam on shigella high alert

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district was put on high alert after health authorities confirmed a shigella bacterial infection in Chottanikara on Thursday. No other positive case has been reported from either Chottanikara or the rest of the district, official said.A 56-year-old man was admitted to a private hospital with shigella-like symptoms.

“The hospital notified the health department. Samples were collected and sent for testing,” a health official said. Samples also were collected from the man’s family members.

“The daughter and grandchild of the patient too had shown symptoms. But they were not severe. Both have recovered since,” the official said. Steps have been initiated to identify the source of infection.