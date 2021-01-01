Exploring unseen locations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Travel has always meant catching a flight to a foreign land, until we got locked down and started exploring our city’s hidden treasures. Kochi’s beaches and islands are on the list of every Kochiites travel itinerary— and it will be for a while. According to District Tourism Promotion Council secretary S Vijayakumar, beaches like Cherai and Munambam are likely to steal the show in 2021.

Munambam beach on Vypeen Island is gaining popularity for its water sports including kayaking, jet skiing and surfing. According to Alby Tom, general manager of Neptune water sports, there are occasional dolphin sightings too, thrilling visitors. Kadamakudy island has found a place on the list of spots to live around Kochi. “It takes hardly 40 minutes to get there by road. The place is also highly popular among cyclists and bikers,” said a DTPC official.

Kumbalangi, a tiny village located on the outskirts of the city, blessed with mangroves and vast stretches of backwaters, familiarised by the movie Kumbalangi Nights, is covered by Chinese fishing nets and boasts of rich aquatic life. Bhoothathankettu, a picturesque dam located outside the village of Pindimana around 50km away from the city, has some of the best trekking trails in the state.