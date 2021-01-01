STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Exploring unseen locations

Travel has always meant catching a flight to a foreign land, until we got locked down and started exploring our city’s hidden treasures.

Published: 01st January 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Travel has always meant catching a flight to a foreign land, until we got locked down and started exploring our city’s hidden treasures. Kochi’s beaches and islands are on the list of every Kochiites travel itinerary— and it will be for a while. According to District Tourism Promotion Council secretary S Vijayakumar, beaches like Cherai and Munambam are likely to steal the show in 2021.

Munambam beach on Vypeen Island is gaining popularity for its water sports including kayaking, jet skiing and surfing. According to Alby Tom, general manager of Neptune water sports, there are occasional dolphin sightings too, thrilling visitors. Kadamakudy island has found a place on the list of spots to live around Kochi.  “It takes hardly 40 minutes to get there by road. The place is also highly popular among cyclists and bikers,” said a DTPC official.

 Kumbalangi, a tiny village located on the outskirts of the city, blessed with mangroves and vast stretches of backwaters, familiarised by the movie Kumbalangi Nights, is covered by Chinese fishing nets and boasts of rich aquatic life. Bhoothathankettu, a picturesque dam located outside the village of Pindimana around 50km away from the city, has some of the best trekking trails in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp