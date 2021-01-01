STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Four of family found dead in Perumbavoor, chit business loss suspected to be reason

In a suspected case of suicide pact, four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house at Chelamattom in Perumbavoor, Ernakulam, on Thursday morning.

Published: 01st January 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a suspected case of suicide pact, four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house at Chelamattom in Perumbavoor, Ernakulam, on Thursday morning.The deceased are Parapurathuveetil Biju, 46, wife Ambily, 39, and their children Adithya, 15 and Arjun, 13. The family members took the extreme step allegedly over financial burden as the private chit fund business run by Biju suffered heavy losses, according to the police.

The bodies of Biju and Ambily were found hanging in the bedroom, while those of the children in the main hall of the house. The family owed a debt of `35 lakh. He told the people from whom he had borrowed money to come to  his house on Thursday morning. He promised all of them that the money would be repaid by December 31. However, he was under tremendous stress as he could not mobilise the money to repay the debt, said the police.

A suicide note, recovered by the police from the house premises, contained the list of names of people who owe Biju money, their phone numbers and the amounts. He said in the note that the amount he borrowed from each person has to be repaid and the police should help by recovering the amounts from those who borrowed money from him. 

He also cited that he faced threats from a few persons. He also requested the police to not show the bodies to his relatives.Perumbavoor police arrived at the spot following an alert by the neighbours. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp