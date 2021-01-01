Four of family found dead in Perumbavoor, chit business loss suspected to be reason

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a suspected case of suicide pact, four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house at Chelamattom in Perumbavoor, Ernakulam, on Thursday morning.The deceased are Parapurathuveetil Biju, 46, wife Ambily, 39, and their children Adithya, 15 and Arjun, 13. The family members took the extreme step allegedly over financial burden as the private chit fund business run by Biju suffered heavy losses, according to the police.

The bodies of Biju and Ambily were found hanging in the bedroom, while those of the children in the main hall of the house. The family owed a debt of `35 lakh. He told the people from whom he had borrowed money to come to his house on Thursday morning. He promised all of them that the money would be repaid by December 31. However, he was under tremendous stress as he could not mobilise the money to repay the debt, said the police.

A suicide note, recovered by the police from the house premises, contained the list of names of people who owe Biju money, their phone numbers and the amounts. He said in the note that the amount he borrowed from each person has to be repaid and the police should help by recovering the amounts from those who borrowed money from him.

He also cited that he faced threats from a few persons. He also requested the police to not show the bodies to his relatives.Perumbavoor police arrived at the spot following an alert by the neighbours.