Keeping it fit, online

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic largely changed the way we workout. While gym bunnies resorted to cycling and running when the lockdown ceased, several of us preferred being in our space, adapting to the situation and moving online. Sujitha Sunil, a yoga instructor in Thrissur, saw an influx of newcomers for her online classes. “Many were new to yoga and wanted to practice the same to relieve themselves from stress, lifestyle diseases like diabetes, joint pain and depression,” said Sujitha. She stressed the limitations of online classes.

“Two-month courses are still ongoing as online learning can be slow. As a yoga instructor, I prefer teaching my students in person because it helps in effective learning,” she said.Arya Balakrishnan, founder of STUDIO 19 said that conducting online classes facilitated people across various countries to attend dance and Zumba classes. “The pandemic and ensuing lockdown triggered mental health problems. People began to binge eat, thereby developing unhealthy food habits.

They preferred to attend online classes or work from bed. Such a lifestyle would result in more diseases, weight gain, mood swings and stress,” she said. Realising this halfway, many signed up for online fitness classes. “Two trainers were assigned for each session and later they were assigned individually which helped us in running the classes smoothly. However, we were happy to see more children enrolling in our classes,” she added.

Nikhil Nair, owner and artistic director of Dance Warehouse in Mumbai lost several events and opportunities due to Covid-19. Initially, he found it hard to cope up but eventually started organising online workshops by April. “However, it is difficult to correct their moves or to understand movement directions. But, eventually, your interest in dance drives you to continue with alternative options such as online classes,” said Nikhil.