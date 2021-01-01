STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Keeping it fit, online

The pandemic largely changed the way we workout.

Published: 01st January 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic largely changed the way we workout. While gym bunnies resorted to cycling and running when the lockdown ceased, several of us preferred being in our space, adapting to the situation and moving online. Sujitha Sunil, a yoga instructor in Thrissur, saw an influx of newcomers for her online classes. “Many were new to yoga and wanted to practice the same to relieve themselves from stress, lifestyle diseases like diabetes, joint pain and depression,” said Sujitha. She stressed the limitations of online classes.

“Two-month courses are still ongoing as online learning can be slow. As a yoga instructor, I prefer teaching my students in person because it helps in effective learning,” she said.Arya Balakrishnan, founder of STUDIO 19 said that conducting online classes facilitated people across various countries to attend dance and Zumba classes. “The pandemic and ensuing lockdown triggered mental health problems. People began to binge eat, thereby developing unhealthy food habits.

They preferred to attend online classes or work from bed. Such a lifestyle would result in more diseases, weight gain, mood swings and stress,” she said. Realising this halfway, many signed up for online fitness classes. “Two trainers were assigned for each session and later they were assigned individually which helped us in running the classes smoothly. However, we were happy to see more children enrolling in our classes,” she added.

Nikhil Nair, owner and artistic director of Dance Warehouse in Mumbai lost several events and opportunities due to Covid-19. Initially, he found it hard to cope up but eventually started organising online workshops by April. “However, it is difficult to correct their moves or to understand movement directions. But, eventually, your interest in dance drives you to continue with alternative options such as online classes,” said Nikhil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp