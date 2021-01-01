Welcome to the virtual side

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One of the biggest transformations  almost everyone  had to go through in 2020 was the shift to the digital world.

Published: 01st January 2021 06:10 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One of the biggest transformations  almost everyone  had to go through in 2020 was the shift to the digital world. Food, clothes, medicines and even groceries started coming to our doorstep. UPI apps and codes appeared even in small shops around town. Doorstep hairstyling and repair works became common. We even learnt to make friends and socialise online. 

Easy way to shop
The lifestyle shift, spearheaded by apps like Swiggy and Zomato, is now being followed by other Kochi-based local delivery apps as well.  “HyperGo, a Kalamassery-based delivery app, has become popular among city residents. Brands like Bigbasket and FreshtoHome have also received a huge number of orders,” said an IT expert. 

Doorstep home care
Joboy, a city-based home service mobile app, had a fruitful year as Covid prompted many city residents to bring services home.  “Most enquiries were made for hairstyling, cleaning and fumigation. Even after the lockdown period, we had consistent growth in orders as people became accustomed to the social distancing protocol,” said Jees V Kariyil, co-founder of Joboy.   

Making the digital leap
Organisations like Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) and Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHAR) are also coming with their own apps. While KVVES’s ‘Local Support app is yet to be launched, KHRA has already launched a beta version of their ‘Rezoy’ app. “The app has had over 1,000 downloads so far. Around 40 restaurants on MG Road are currently selling through Rezoy app,” said G Jayapal, general secretary, KHRA. 

Your virtual shopping cart
BigCart Kerala, the e-commerce platform launched by Steve Mobile Technologies Pvt Ltd, a start-up under Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), has also made its mark in the city. “Though we expanded to Kochi only a few months ago, we are getting around 150 orders daily. Currently, we are collaborating with Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Kerala (VFPCK), Supplyco and HortiCorp alongside our own set of vendors,” said Sajan Jacob, a co-founder.   

Supermarkets come to you
Meanwhile, several other startups and city-based supermarkets have launched their own apps. “Targetting a hyperlocal community, many have gained traction during the lockdown period. City’s malls and hypermarkets are using their apps to reach a wider audience, and keep business up” said an expert. 

