Breaking the rhythm rules

Bank employee by profession and a percussion artist by passion, Nandukrishnan is experimenting the application of traditional percussion instruments in classical music

Published: 02nd January 2021 06:51 AM

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though a bank employee, Kottayam-native Nandukrishnan G has always loved playing percussion instruments. He has been playing chenda, ghatam, edakka and mridangam, for several years, and experimenting their application across multiple genres. Recently, he played the traditional Malayali percussion ensemble thayambaka using ghatam, and this has garnered the  attention of many musicians and critics.

 According to Nandukrishnan, this is the first time that ghatam is finding a place in thayambaka. “The use of Carnatic musical instruments is widely used for performances including thayambaka and panchavadyam. But traditional Malayali percussion arrangement is rarely used in Carnatic music. The aim was not to prove that thayambaka could be performed on ghatam, but to normalise the use of these instruments in Carnatic music,” says Nandukrishnan.

Though he had come up with the idea many years ago, he said it was challenging to execute it. “I pitched the idea to many percussionists, however, they weren’t confident enough to do it,” adds Nandukrishnan. Later, he approached renowned percussionist Mattanur Udayan Namboodiri. “Being an expert in thayambaka, his inputs were vital. He encouraged me to go ahead,” says Nandukrishnan.

 Nandukrishnan also performs a series called ‘ghata nadaswaram’ with his cousin, where they play songs using ghatam and nadaswaram alone. “Recently, we did a version of ‘Chentharmizhi’ by M Jayachandran. He shared it on his page and even sent an appreciation message,” said the artist.

Comments

