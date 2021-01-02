Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat: Kerala school pairs up with Himachal institute

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The students of Pragati Academy, Perumbavoor, and LA Montessori School, Kullu Valley, Himachal Pradesh embraced the Centre’s ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ project when they connected virtually on Thursday. The project, initiated by the Union Ministry of Education to help students realise and embrace the nation’s diversity and to further explore unity, has paired Kerala with Himachal Pradesh.

Students of LA Montessori showcased a virtual tour of HP, presenting its history, different forms of music and instruments, cuisine, and the manner of draping a Kulvi costume, said Indira Rajan, the managing director of Pragati Academy.

“We conducted a live tour showcasing Kerala’s spices and demonstrated a recipe to make ‘chukku kashayam’ which can build immunity. The local breakfast recipe too was demonstrated live,” said Indira.