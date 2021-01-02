Expats’ benevolence makes a dream come true

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Raveendran Gopalan, who hails from Mampuzha near Kanjiramattom, had only one dream in life — a roof above his head. Though he started the construction of his house around two years ago, unexpected health issues ended his plans abruptly. Living with amputated legs which were surgically removed above the knee due to diabetes, the 59-year-old was clueless about the way forward.

Staying inside a dilapidated shack, his condition aggravated. He was crawling on the rough floor. Seeing his plight, Raju Kuruvinnimyalil, Raveendran’s neighbour, reached out to his friends in the US for help. Kerala Samajam in South Florida and other Malayali expatriates wholeheartedly came forward to complete the construction of Raveendran’s home.

“When he fell sick unexpectedly, we were not in a position to think about our home. We were taken by surprise when NRIs came with their support. It was a huge relief for all of us,” said Sujith M R, Raveendran’s son..

The key of the completed house was handed over by Fr Davis Chiramel, chairman of Kidney Federation of India, last Monday. “Real happiness comes when we work for others and bring change to their life. There will be people to criticise even as we do good deeds. But we need to keep being kind,” said Fr Davis.