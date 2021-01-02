Four Aikya Vedi men booked for objecting to ‘Halal’ sticker

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A bakery owner was forced to remove the ‘halal’ food sticker after a few Hindu Aikya Vedi(HAV) activists protested against the sticker at Kurumasserry in Parakkadavu panchayat near Nedumbassery. As the issue became viral on social media, Chengamanad police registered a case against four Hindu Aikya Vedi activists.

In the letter issued to the bakery named “Mody” by Parakkadavu samithi of Hindu Aikya Vedi, they said the sticker ‘halal’ food amounted to discrimination of food based on religion and displaying such a notice was a crime. The letter, which was signed by Parakkadavu unit president Arun Aravind and secretary Dhanesh Prabhakaran, directed the owner of the bakery to remove the sticker within seven days of the receipt of the notice failing which the Hindu Aikya Vedi will be forced to boycott the shop and launch protests.

Police said the incident occurred when Aravind and others visited the shop earlier this week. “We have registered a case,” a police officer said, adding, that the bakery used to serve chicken-based snacks and it is normal practice to use Halal stickers.“We haven’t given any call to target shops selling halal products. But in our view halal certification is discriminatory. We will be launching a campaign to create public awareness and demanding a ban on halal certification,” said Hindu Aikya Vedi general secretary R V Babu.