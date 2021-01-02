Get knotty with amigurumi

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Mindfulness and sustainability start at home. For those among you on the lookout to initiate your kids towards making the world a better place, what better object to begin with than toys. Kochi-based Sanjana Shafik’s ‘Khwaab Yarns’ focuses on amigurumi or colourful crocheted dolls that are appealing, soft and safe for your little ones.

Though she started with crochet bags, Sanjana was later encouraged to explore amigurumi, the Japanese art of knitting or crocheting miniature yarn elements. “I used to knit during my school days but it was my mother who initiated me into the world of crochet. She used to sell customised crochet bags which caught my fancy,” says Sanjana.

She highlighted that most toys in the market contain paints with high lead content. “Children tend to put these in their mouth which can be rather dangerous. Crochet dolls are a fantastic and safe alternative,” says Sanjana. From popular cartoon characters such as Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck to customised products like miniature pots, Sanjana makes the dolls with a multitude of colourful threads.

“While you can employ a machine to stitch, crocheting involves using different kinds of needles which weaves the threads into a particular design or shape. I avoid using beads for facial features such as eyes as there are chances that the children might pick on it and accidentally swallow them while playing,” she says.

Sanjana also makes crochet doll key chains and other décor items for her customers. Her crocheted toys have been displayed at the Thiruvananthapuram flea market - an all women’s initiative being held online.

Along with her sister who is also an artist, Sanjana plans to develop a website for crafters wherein they can sell their products.