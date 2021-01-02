MVD drives in change, lavishes gifts on law-abiding motorists

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Anil Kesavan, 29, has never had an issue with the police or Motor Vehicles Department over reckless driving since he always played by the rules. Right from the day he started using a motorbike, strapping on a helmet was something he every time he rode out.

When the MVD officials flagged him down t Kakkanad Junction -- his wife was with him -- Ani didn’t feel concerned at all since he was never guilty of non-compliance. But he was in for a pleasnt shock when the officials presented a gift to him for following MVD rules.“ Since I strictly follow the rules, I never felt there was anything amiss when they flagged down my vehicle. But I was surprised when they presented a gift on the New Year day for following the road safety rules,” said Anil

Not just Anil, but over a hundred motorists were surprised when the MVD took a U- turn from taking action against errant drivers. The enforcement wing of Ernakulam Deputy Transport Commissioner’s office has made a different effort to encourage road safety among the public.

“ Through this, we encourage the drivers to follow the road rules and set a model for others. Since the first day of the year is suited for the same, we decided to start the initiative,” said Reji P Varghese, Deputy Transport Commissioner.

He said the initiative has received a lot of appreciation from the public. “ We plan to continue this in the coming days,” he added. MVI Reji P Varghese, AMVIs Najeeb K M and Rajesh K M took part in the novel drive conducted across the district.