STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

MVD drives in change, lavishes gifts on law-abiding motorists

Anil Kesavan, 29, has never had an issue with the police or Motor Vehicles Department over reckless driving since he always played by the rules.

Published: 02nd January 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

MVD officials handing over gifts to  motorists

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Anil Kesavan, 29, has never had an issue with the police or Motor Vehicles Department over reckless driving since he always played by the rules. Right from the day he started using a motorbike, strapping on a helmet was something he every time he rode out. 

When the MVD officials  flagged him down t Kakkanad Junction -- his wife was with him -- Ani didn’t feel concerned at all since he was never guilty of non-compliance. But he was in for a pleasnt shock when the officials presented a gift to him for following  MVD rules.“ Since I  strictly follow the rules, I never felt there was anything amiss when they flagged down my vehicle. But I was surprised when they presented a gift on the New Year day for following the road safety rules,” said Anil 

Not just Anil,   but over a hundred motorists were surprised when the MVD took a U- turn from taking action against errant drivers. The enforcement wing of Ernakulam Deputy Transport Commissioner’s office has made a different effort to encourage road safety among the public. 

“ Through this, we encourage the drivers to follow the road  rules and set a model for others. Since the first day of the year is  suited for the same, we decided to start the initiative,” said Reji P Varghese, Deputy Transport Commissioner.

He said the initiative has received a lot of appreciation from the public. “ We plan to continue this in the coming days,” he added. MVI Reji P Varghese, AMVIs Najeeb K M and Rajesh K M took part in the novel drive conducted across the district. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MVD
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp