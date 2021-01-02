New city police chief, DCP take charge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Newly appointed Kochi City Police Commissioner IG Nagaraju C H and Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) Aishwarya Dongre assumed charge on Friday. Nagaraju was appointed in place of Vijay Sakhare who was elevated to ADGP rank recently.

Speaking to reporters after assuming charge at the Commissioner office, Nagaraju said that putting an end to drug menace in Kochi will be his prime focus. He will also continue the good works of his predecessor.

According to him, a people-centric policing with regular feedback from the public will be followed. He said Kochi City Police will not hesitate to adopt advanced technology in maintaining law and order as well for case investigation.

“Drug menace is a serious issue in Kochi. Several youths who get lured by drugs end up in criminal activities. Similarly, we will look to instill a sense of security in the public including women and children in Kochi. They should feel secure in public places,” he said. DCP Aishwarya said that a coordinated effort will be put to curb major law and order issues in Kochi.