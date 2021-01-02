Seven deaths, 602 Covid positive cases in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Friday saw 602 people testing positive for Covid-19, 594 recovering and seven more succumbing to the illness, taking the total number of Covid deaths in Ernakulam to 312. Among the newly infected, 553 contracted the infection through local transmission, four returned from abroad or other states, the sources of infection of 39 patients were unknown and six were health workers. Thrikkakara (27) recorded the most number of cases on the day, followed by Manjapra (17).