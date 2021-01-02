By Express News Service

The past decade saw the surge of new-gen filmmakers breaking away from conventions and coming up with ideas that sparked viewers’ imagination and altered their taste. A few masala movies also made waves. The final year (2020) saw tectonic shifts in movie making and viewing. Writer Bipin Chandra names his picks for TNIE

TRAFFIC (2011)

The pathbreaker directed by the late Rajesh Pillai is regarded as one of the defining movies of the new wave in Malayalam cinema.

Producer: Listin Stephen

Writer: Bobby Sanjay

Actors: Sreenivasan, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Rahman

Salt N’ Pepper (2011)

The love story of a middle-aged couple which perfectly blended food as an important theme in the storyline. Directed by Aashiq Abu, the movie was remade in several other Indian languages

Producer: Sadanandan Rangorath

Writers: Syam Pushakaran & Dileesh Nair

Actors: Lal, Shwetha Menon, Asif Ali, Mythili

1983 (2014)

The coming-of-age sports drama woven with a dose of humour was a huge commercial success. Directed by Abrid Shine, the movie also helped lead actor Nivin Pauly win the state award for best actor.

Producer: T R Shamsudheen

Writers: Bipin Chandran & Abrid Shine

Actors: Nivin Pauly, Anoop Menon, Srinda

Amen (2013)

A musical satire helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film was praised for its multi-layered screenplay, brilliant making powered by top-notch performance by

the actors, cinematography and music.

Producer: Fareed Khan

Writer: P S Rafeeque

Actors: Indrajith, Fahadh Faasil, Swathi Reddy

Charlie (2015)

The beautifully-shot love story centred around a character who wants to be free. Directed by Martin Prakkat, the film bagged eight Kerala Film awards, including the best actor (Dulquer Salmaan) and best actress (Parvathy Thiruvothu).

Producers: Shebin Becker, Joju George & Martin Prakkat

Writer: Unni R

Actors: Dulquer Salmaan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aparna Gopinath

Maheshinte Prathikaram (2016)

Dileesh Pothan’s directorial debut was noted for its brilliance and a simple story driven by interesting characters and their reactions to situations. Writer Syam Pushkaran won the national award for best original screenplay.

Producer: Aashiq Abu

Writer: Syam Pushkaran

Actors: Fahadh Faasil,

Aparna Balamurali, Anusree, Soubin

Kumbalangi Nights

(2019)

The directorial debut of Madhu C Narayanan was set in the backdrops of the beautiful village Kumbalangi in the outskirts of Kochi. The critically and commercially acclaimed movie was regarded as a must-watch.

Producers: Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan & Syam Pushkaran

Writer: Syam Pushkaran

Actors: Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil, Shane Nigam, Sreenath Bhasi

Parvathy Thiruvothu

Parvathy received the Kerala State Film Award for best actress twice in the decade. She received the first one in 2015 for Charlie and Ennu Ninte Moideen and the second in 2017 for Take-Off

Fahadh Faasil

The actor won the Kerala State Film Award for best actor in 2013 for North 24 Kaatham and Artist. In 2019, he was once again honoured with the best actor award for portraying the villain Shammi in Kumabalngi Nights.

Premam (2015)

Praised for its unique narrative style, the film directed by Alphonse Puthren is regarded as one of the best commercial flicks of all time. It also completed 250 days of run in Tamil Nadu.

Producer: Anwar Rasheed

Writer: Alphonse Puthren

Actors: Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Anupama Parameswaran

Drishyam (2013)

One of the top grossers of the decade, Drishyam was remade in every other Indian language. Regarded as one of the most powerful screenplays of Malayalam cinema, writer-director Jeethu Joseph crafted this spectacular thriller.

Producer: Antony Perumbavoor

Writer: Jeethu Joseph

Actors: Mohanlal, Meena, Asha Sarath, Sidhique

Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020)

A superb script containing all the elements to thrill the masses, the film was writer-director Sachy’s swan song. The stellar performances from Prithviraj, Biju Menon and every other actor made the film a must-watch

Producers: Ranjith & PM Sasi Dharan

Writer: Sachy

Actors: Biju Menon, Prithviraj, Ranjith

Top four grossers

PULIMURUGAN

The Mohanlal-starrer released in 2016 broke all previous collection records to become the highest grossing Malayalam movie. Directed by Vysakh, the film was also regarded as Mollywood’s maiden entry into the `100-crore Club. Mohanlal’s thrilling action sequences choreographed by Peter Hein proved key to the success of this ‘Man Vs Beast’ thriller.

Producer: Tomichan Mulakuppadam

Writer: Udayakrishna

Actors: Mohanlal,

Kamalini Mukherjee, Lal

LUCIFER

Actor Prithiviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut released in 2019 was another blockbuster of the decade. Backed by Murali Gopy’s powerful script and Mohanlal’s star power, Lucifer too became the highest grossing Malayalam film overseas .

Producer: Antony Perumbavoor

Writer: Murali Gopy

Actors: Mohanlal,

Manju Warrier,

Tovino Thomas

DRISHYAM

Mohanlal’s Drishyam was a stunning hit that shattered box office records. The Jeethu Joseph directorial was not only a crowd-puller but also received huge critical acclaim.

Producer: Antony Perumbavoor

Writer: Jeethu Joseph

Actors: Mohanlal, Meena, Asha Sarath

PREMAM

Alphonse Puthren’s Nivin Pauly-starrer was a sensational hit. One of the biggest hits of the decade, it was well-received in other states too and was also remade in Telugu

Producer: Anwar Rasheed

Writer: Alphonse Puthren

Actors: Nivin, Sai Pallavi, Anupama Parameswaran