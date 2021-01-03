STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
734 People test Covid positive, 552 stage recovery

Ernakulam district on Saturday reported 743 new Covid cases. Out of the total number of persons tested positive, 691 got infected through local transmission.

COVID testing

A healthworker holding a vial used to transport covid test samples. (File Photo )

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Saturday reported 743 new Covid cases. Out of the total number of persons tested positive, 691 got infected through local transmission. The district reported the highest number of Covid cases for the fifth consecutive day in the state.Among those tested positive also include 14 healthcare workers. According to health officials, the source of infection of 37 persons could not be traced. Meanwhile, 552 Covid patients recovered from the illness. A total of 9,060 people are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district.

The district had crossed 1,000-mark last week. On Wednesday, 1,006 new Covid cases were reported in the district. As many as 7,096 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in their homes. Meanwhile, as many as 498 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in private hospitals. A total of 84,851 Covid cases have been reported so far in the district. With two more deaths being confirmed in the district, the total death toll has risen to 314.  

Meanwhile, training for doctors and nurses relating to Covid-19 is progressing at PVS Hospital, which is the apex hospital for Covid-19 in the district. The training is being given in batches and each one consists of six doctors and staff nurses. The training session of the 14th batch was completed on Saturday.

