Coming CPM state secretariat to shortlist three names for Kufos VC post

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The next state secretariat meeting of CPM is likely to shortlist three names for the post of vice-chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos). Those in contention for the post are Sundareshan Pillai of New Delhi-based National Institute of Science Communication And Information Resources (CSIR-NISCAIR); K K Vijayan of Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA); M C Subhash Peter of the zoology department of the University of Kerala; Abdulla Bava, director, research and development, Advanced Technology Institute in Japan; and Riji John, dean of fisheries department at Kufos.

As earlier reported by TNIE, two groups at Kufos -- fisheries and ocean science – have been embroiled in intense lobbying to push their candidate for the post of VC at the university. As per the procedure, the government submits a list of three names to the governor, who will then pick his choice.The tenure of the panel to shortlist candidates was recently extended by two more months to February 15 due to the local body polls, which meant the election code was in place. The three-member selection panel comprises V K Ramachandran, vice-chairman, Planning Board, J Prabhash, former pro vice-chancellor of Kerala University and Joykrushna Jena, deputy director, Fisheries Science Division.

Meanwhile, Abdulla Bava, responding to allegations that he was just a visiting researcher at ICHARM (International Centre for Water Hazard and Risk Management) under the auspices of UNESCO and not its staff, he told TNIE from Japan that it was “a misunderstanding by some who do not know how research and educational systems function in global organisations and developed countries.”

“The visiting foreign researcher programme of ICHARM is to bring distinguished researchers to strengthen international academic exchanges, wherein the institute and the concerned countries can benefit from their expertise. This programme is meant for professors or senior research scientists with extensive professional experience,” said Bava.

As recognised experts in their specialised fields, visiting foreign researchers are expected to be valuable sources of knowledge and innovation for the institute. “Probably, I would be the only Indian to have this recognition from ICHARM,” said Bava.Bava was also involved in the state’s flood management plan in 2018. He also led three delegations from Japan to Kerala in this regard.Responding to a TNIE report, Sundareshan Pillai, one of the contenders, said his age was 61 and not 63.