Ernakulam braces for rollout of Covid vaccine, training on

Equipment like ILR and carriers to store the vaccines also arranged

Healthcare workers seen holding the COVID-19 vaccine during a dry run at the Peroorkada Governement Hospital on Saturday morning.

Healthcare workers seen holding the COVID-19 vaccine during a dry run at the Peroorkada Governement Hospital on Saturday morning. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive. Training sessions for officials and staff have started in this regard in the district. The vaccine will be administered to 64,000 health workers during the first phase of the drive. As per health officials, the registration procedures of 47,000 health workers have so far been completed and is further progressing. 

Meanwhile, the district administration has identified facilities with necessary requirements to store the vaccine. It has also identified vaccination booths to be set up. As per officials, a review meeting chaired by the district collector will be held to finalise the process. Presently, Ernakulam General Hospital, Karunya pharmacy storage room and district hospital vaccine store room at Aluva have been identified to store the vaccine. 

Besides this, vaccine storage facilities are being set up at the regional vaccine storage centre at Edappally. 
The equipment to store the vaccines such as cold chain equipment ice lined refrigerator (ILR), vaccine carriers, cold blocks and ice packs have also been arranged. “Arrangements for the vaccine drive are progressing in the district. Storage facilities and vaccine booths have been identified. Training sessions will be imparted to more officials regarding the process. We are yet to receive any notification from the state health department to start the vaccine drive,” said a health official.

