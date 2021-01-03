Mannam birth anniversary celebrated

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The birth anniversary of Nair Service Society (NSS) founder Mannath Padmanabhan was celebrated by NSS Kunnathunadu taluk union on Saturday. Union president K Sreesakumar, vice president T N Dileep Kumar, secretary S Jayakrishnan, assistant inspector Murukesh, Union committee members C S Radhakrishnan, M P Anurag, K G Narayanan and others attended the function. All 99 Karayogams under the union organised functions to pay tributes to the leader.