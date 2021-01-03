Woman rider arrested for road rage

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Angamaly police on Saturday arrested a woman for allegedly attacking another woman reportedly during an incident of road rage. Sifsy alias Kochuthresia, 48, of Kodussery, Angamaly, picked up a fight with another woman, a scooter rider, alleging that the latter refused to give way to her scooter. The alleged incident took place at the TB junction around 11am, according to the police.

The other woman involved in the incident sustained injuries in the assault and had to seek medical assistance at a hospital nearby. Police were intimated about the incident and they took Kochuthresia into custody from Angamaly.

Police officers said that they have charged the woman under various Sections of the IPC including 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). Kochuthresia will be produced before the magistrate late in the night, Angamaly police said.