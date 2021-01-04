728 positive cases, 502 recoveries: Ernakulam reports highest daily tally among Kerala districts for sixth day

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the sixth straight day, Ernakulam on Sunday reported the highest single day tally in the state with 728 new Covid cases.

Local transmission accounted for an overwhelming majority of the cases, with 657 getting infected thus.

Nine health workers were among those who tested positive, with the sources of infection of 55 persons remaining unknown.

There were also 502 recoveries on the day. In all, 9,285 people are under treatment for Covid in the district.

Multiple cases had been reported from Ayyampuzha, Okkal, Kothamangalam, Chengamanad, Tripunithura, Thrikkakara, Cheranalloor and Edappally.