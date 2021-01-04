Gold smuggling: NIA to file chargesheet soon

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the terrorism funding angle behind the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel is likely to file the chargesheet against the prime accused persons who are currently in judicial custody in the case next week before the deadline of 180 days ends.

According to sources, the documentation procedure for the same is on. “The chargesheet is getting readied. After the approval from NIA headquarters, it will be filed at the NIA Court. Even if the chargesheet is not filed, the main accused persons are under COFEPOSA detention and they will not be released. However, the investigation into their role is over. Now, the probe is being carried out into the role of people who are holed up in the UAE,” a source said.

Currently, prime accused persons Sarith P S, Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair, Rameez K T, Jalal A M, Mohammad Shafi, Sharafudheen, Mohammad Ali and Rabin Hameed are yet to receive bail in the NIA case. Of them, Swapna and Sandeep were arrested on July 11. If NIA fails to file the chargesheet before next week, both are likely to get statutory bail in the NIA case. Sandeep has already given a confession statement under Section 164 of CrPC and it will be up to NIA to decide on making him an approver in the case. As many as 12 accused persons received bail in the case.