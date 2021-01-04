STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Mounting leptospirosis deaths in Kerala a concern, caution is key: Experts

According to the available statistics on communicable diseases in the state, Kerala had reported 57 leptospirosis deaths in 2019, 99 in 2018 and 80 in 2017. 

Published: 04th January 2021 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Compared to other communicable bacterial diseases, Leptospirosis -- a blood infection that spreads through the urine of infected animals -- has claimed a worrying number of lives in the state over the past few years.

Though the treatment procedure and mode of transmission of the disease are fully known, the key to preventing fatalities is early detection.

According to the available statistics on communicable diseases in the state, Kerala had reported 57 leptospirosis deaths in 2019, 99 in 2018 and 80 in 2017. 

Though the high number of cases can partly be attributed to the heavy rain and flood the state has been experiencing since 2017, the death toll in 2016 and 2015 wasn’t encouraging, when compared to the deaths caused by other communicable diseases, including dengue.

Leptospirosis can have mild flu-like symptoms and appears similar to dengue, typhoid, viral hepatitis and Covid-19 infections. 

It’s among the most serious health hazards during monsoon season.

The sources of infection usually are contaminated water or sewage in towns and cities.

Fever, chills, headache and muscle pain are common symptoms.

The infection proves fatal when it spreads to multiple organs like liver (jaundice), lungs (pneumonia), kidneys (kidney failure) and rarely brain (meningitis). It also decreases platelet count and causes mild eye congestion.

“A major problem observed in leptospirosis cases is that antibiotics stop working after the initial days of infection. This is primarily due to the fact that many of the dangerous manifestations of the infection are due to abnormal immune response, which is somewhat similar to Covid-19.” 

“While antibiotics may kill the bacteria — Leptospira — the damage done to organs cannot be reversed or corrected by it, which results in fatalities. Even lab tests are sometimes inconclusive as it fails to identify the infection in its early stages. PCR for leptospirosis is not easily available,” said Anup R Warrier, infectious disease expert.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leptospirosis
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp