Mounting leptospirosis deaths in Kerala a concern, caution is key: Experts

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Compared to other communicable bacterial diseases, Leptospirosis -- a blood infection that spreads through the urine of infected animals -- has claimed a worrying number of lives in the state over the past few years.

Though the treatment procedure and mode of transmission of the disease are fully known, the key to preventing fatalities is early detection.

According to the available statistics on communicable diseases in the state, Kerala had reported 57 leptospirosis deaths in 2019, 99 in 2018 and 80 in 2017.

Though the high number of cases can partly be attributed to the heavy rain and flood the state has been experiencing since 2017, the death toll in 2016 and 2015 wasn’t encouraging, when compared to the deaths caused by other communicable diseases, including dengue.

Leptospirosis can have mild flu-like symptoms and appears similar to dengue, typhoid, viral hepatitis and Covid-19 infections.

It’s among the most serious health hazards during monsoon season.

The sources of infection usually are contaminated water or sewage in towns and cities.

Fever, chills, headache and muscle pain are common symptoms.

The infection proves fatal when it spreads to multiple organs like liver (jaundice), lungs (pneumonia), kidneys (kidney failure) and rarely brain (meningitis). It also decreases platelet count and causes mild eye congestion.

“A major problem observed in leptospirosis cases is that antibiotics stop working after the initial days of infection. This is primarily due to the fact that many of the dangerous manifestations of the infection are due to abnormal immune response, which is somewhat similar to Covid-19.”

“While antibiotics may kill the bacteria — Leptospira — the damage done to organs cannot be reversed or corrected by it, which results in fatalities. Even lab tests are sometimes inconclusive as it fails to identify the infection in its early stages. PCR for leptospirosis is not easily available,” said Anup R Warrier, infectious disease expert.