STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A class apart

For decades, there have been debates on the purported democratic nature of fast fashion.

Published: 05th January 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

The queer dressmakers agreed that fashion was indeed welcoming towards the LGBTQ community in Kerala.

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Fashion line ‘ERA’ created by gay duo Jijo Kuriakose and  Ajmal Aju is inclusive, diverse and non-conforming. Its maiden collection reflects the fearless self-expression evident in the dressing choices of the LGBTQ community

For decades, there have been debates on the purported democratic nature of fast fashion. The globalised economy capitalised on factory outlets, claiming that access to cheaper clothing, was undoubtedly democratic. Despite these claims, fashion for the longest time has catered only to a minor category of people across the world. Tall, skinny, white women and men adorned glossy magazines. However, times have slowly changed. People of all colours and sizes are welcomed, if not warmly, into the industry. Despite this, there still exists an evident divide.

So, when Jijo Kuriakose, an artist approached trans person Amna Plinku for his fashion line created along with designer Ajmal Aju, Jijo highlighted that they didn’t need professional models. “He told me he wanted plus size models and those from the LGBTQ community. The most fundamental thing to be noticed about ‘ERA’, his fashion line, is its inclusiveness. Though I’ve been a regular participant in trans pageants and fashion shows, I’ve faced rejection for not being the stereotypical model. Simultaneously, the outfits available are almost indistinguishable. As a trans person, I’m not able to find the vibrant colours I love wearing,” says Amna, one of the models for ERA.

ERA- Garments for All, rose out of the possibility of entrepreneurship, according to the gay duo. “Ajmal and I live nearby with a great bond over food and fashion. When the pandemic affected our incomes, we decided to capitalise on either of the things we loved most. With our substantial experience, we realised that venturing into fashion is what could work best.

Instead of randomly launching miscellaneous clothing, we decided to design outfits for 12 different people as per their personal styles and desires. We approached a few and tried including as many people as we could, for diversity and inclusiveness, what we have always stood for. However, Covid restrictions did play spoilsport in getting more people on board,” says Jijo.

ERA’s first collection that was launched two weeks ago is undoubtedly inclusive, diverse and non-conforming. The outfits range from aesthetics of dark and pastel hues to whimsical motifs, floral patterns, the occasional sheer top and beige tones. Queer fashion has been the forebearer of individualised styles, personal artistic reflection and fearlessly breaking stereotypes. While Jijo stressed that ERA wasn’t a queer label, the fact that the makers hail from the LGBTQ community, definitely speaks volumes about its design ethos that digresses from the norm. 

ERA also hopes to focus on menswear, and shift gaze the other way. Equipping themselves to diversify men’s clothing beyond the socially ciphered machismo codes, is the plan for 2021, according to Jijo. The queer dressmakers agreed that fashion was indeed welcoming towards the LGBTQ community in the state. “I wouldn’t say that the fashion industry in our state lacks inclusion, but I believe as gay dressmakers we can bring more diverse representations,” adds Ajmal.

Models for ERA included Adarsh Mohanan, Maya Krishnan, Ferha Azeez, Amna Plinku, Anand Ampeethara, Arya M, Indhuja Prakash, Qanishqah Paul, Sidharth and Younas Mariyam. Ashok Edapally was the makeup artist while Jinish Mathew took charge as the portfolio photo specialist.

Follow the label on Instagram @eraforall

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LGBT Community LGBTQI
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp