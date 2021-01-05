Court adjourns bail pleas of gold smuggling accused

By Express News Service

KOCHI: National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday adjourned the hearing on bail petitions filed by seven accused persons in the case related to smuggling of gold using diplomatic channel. The court decided to adjourn the hearing as Kerala High Court is yet to give a verdict on petition filed by NIA for cancelling the bail granted to 12 accused persons earlier given by NIA Court.

The court also adjourned hearing on anticipatory bail petitions moved by two accused persons. It will consider the petitions on January 11. The seven key accused persons who have filed their bail petitions are Sarith, Sandeep, Ramees, Jalal, Shafi, Sharafudheen and Ali. Meanwhile, the NIA is probing the terror funding angle in the case.