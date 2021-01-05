Covid recoveries exceed new cases in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A total of 749 patients recovered from the Covid-19 infection in the district on Monday. Meanwhile, 382 more people tested positive, while 350 among them got infected through local transmission. Six health workers are also among the new patients. The sources of infection of 22 persons could not be traced. As on Monday, 8,912 patients are being treated for Covid-19 in the district. Multiple Covid cases were reported in places including Tripunithura, Kunnathunad, Kalamassery, Cheranalloor, Angamaly and Edappally.