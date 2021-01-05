STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Free run of thief who steals from two-wheelers ends

A thief who stole money from the cabins of scooters and motorcycles landed in police net on Monday.

Published: 05th January 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Theophane Anil

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A thief who stole money from the cabins of scooters and motorcycles landed in police net on Monday. Police said Theophane Anil, 37, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, is an expert in breaking the lock of two-wheelers to stealing the valuables kept inside. He had a bunch of around 30 duplicate keys to carry out the operation.

“He was arrested based on the complaint of a Kathrikadavu native. The burglar attempted to steal a sum of `5,000 from the purse kept in the front luggage case of his scooter when he went inside the house of a friend at Kathrikadavu on Sunday. However, his act was caught in the CCTV camera installed in the house. Upon noticing the theft attempt, the complainant rushed out, and soon the accused escaped in a motorcycle after abandoning the purse,” said Anas V B, Sub Inspector of Police, Ernakulam Town North. An inquiry based on the CCTV footage in the area helped nab the accused.

Explaining his modus operandi, police officers said, Theophane used to wait in front of banks and commercial establishments to zero in on the customers who parked their scooters in front of these firms. Later he will use duplicate keys to break open the cabin and decamp with valuables.Theophane was involved in stealing a sum of `10 lakh from a scooter parked in front of CMFRI, here, on June 26, 2019. After this operation, he had been on the run when the Ernakulam Central Police launched a probe.

The police recovered a bunch of 30 duplicate keys, allegedly of scooters and motorcycles, from the possession of Theophane. He was booked in about 25 similar thefts, including stealing cash to the tune of `2 lakh from a two-wheeler under the Thiruvananthapuram Fort police station limits.A team led by Sibi Tom, Inspector of Police, Ernakulam Town North, arrested Theophane.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp