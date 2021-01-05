Hand on your heart

Dr K K Pradeep By

KOCHI: Committing to a heart surgery is scary for a patient. The very notion of someone cutting open your chest and laying hands on your heart would send shivers down the spine. Patients are not alone in thinking so. The medical world, on a whole, has ridiculed the concept of operating on the heart.

Theodore Billroth, one of the pioneers in the world of surgery stated in 1896 that “any surgeon who attempts an operation on the heart should lose the respect of his colleagues”.

Throughout the early decades of the twentieth century, many patients with heart diseases died untimely deaths due to the lack of surgical cures. This spurred the development of cardiac surgery. The stream really took off after the development of the heart-lung machine in the 1950s. This machine kept patients alive while the surgeons worked on their hearts.

Nevertheless, a heart operation is a spectacle. A big incision, almost 10 inches long, is made on the chest and then the breast bone is sawn open to expose the heart. Then, pipes are placed in the heart and blood vessels to connect it to the heart lung machine. During a bypass operation, there are additional cuts made on the legs to harvest veins that are used to bypass the blocked arteries of the heart. At the end of the operation, all the wounds are meticulously closed. The patient recovers over the next few weeks. Within a few months, he or she can return to normal life with scars.

When the wave of laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery revolutionised surgical specialities, cardiac surgery alone remained immune. Surgeons believed that in order to do a perfect job, the classical midline chest incision was mandatory. Unlike other organs which remain still during surgery, the heart beats. This makes working through keyholes challenging. The heart lung machine which needs to be connected to the heart adds to the problems. Another obstacle is the breast bone, the Athenian shield designed by nature to protect the heart. Reaching the heart meant cutting through this shield and a big incision on the chest. Early attempts focussed on using endoscopic technology to do the simpler parts of the operation. Then followed the attempts to do a single vessel bypass on the heart through a small incision on the side of the chest without using the heart-lung machine.

Success emboldened surgeons to attempt more complex operations through smaller incisions on the chest, leaving the breast bone intact. Long-shafted instruments were developed that went where the surgeons hands couldn’t reach. The connections to the heart-lung machine were made through long pipes, (canulae) which reached the heart from the limb vessels.

All this put extra strain and delayed the operations that were already long. A new acronym MICS that stands for Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery was coined to elaborate this procedure. It is now possible to do valve replacements, multi vessel bypass surgery and closure of holes in the heart via small incisions. Smaller wounds caused less pain, healed faster, had less bleeding and reduced infection. Patients had shorter ICU stays and went home sooner.

However, it was soon realised that MICS was not for everybody. A majority of heart operations were either too complex or the patients were too sick to undergo this procedure. The surgeons too needed to have prior exposure and training in MICS.To summarise, heart surgery through a keyhole is no longer wishful thinking.