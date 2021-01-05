STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On life of ‘Resilience’

Success comes to those who persevere.

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Success comes to those who persevere. This maxim rings true in the case of author A V Vijayan. A retired head of the English Department at St Albert’s College, Kochi, Vijayan embarked on the arduous journey of writing a novel in 2019. However, a spate of health concerns and other issues proved to be obstacles. Despite this, he managed to complete his novel. ‘Resilience’, published recently was released virtually by noted writer Perumbadavam Sreedharan.

The book is set in the last century and deals with the life of Madhava Menon. Madhava is born into a well-to-do family but faces a lot of struggles during childhood. Academically gifted, he joins Subhas Chandra Bose’s INA and participated in World War 2. Later, he returns home to marry his childhood sweetheart Gauri, but their marriage is short-lived as she dies. Madhava sinks into depression. How he recovers from that and leads the rest of his life forms the crux of the novel.

Vijayan, who hails from Tirur in Malappuram, says his hometown was one of the major influences. “The novel is based on the stories I saw and heard. I am privy to the lives of many in Tirur and that has helped to shape the character of Madhava. Though he falls into depression, he fights back and dedicates the rest of his life to social service. There too he faces setbacks. But he never gives up and finally decides to spend his old age at an ashram,” says Vijayan.

The 62-year-old author adds that it is important that we all stay resilient in life. The book launch was also attended by directors Sathyan Anthikad, Joshy Mathew and Rahul Riji Nair, writer Kiliroor adhakrishnan, mentalist Aathi, and Riji Nair, senior faculty, Art of Living.The novel has received positive feedback. “I made sure my writing is not too complicated. People have told me that they felt the ease of reading a Malayalam novel,” says Vijayan. After a brief rest following a major surgery, Vijayan has started work on his next book. 

