The skill of fine lines

Baby Koodaranhi’s second innings as practising portrait artist has earned him appreciation from all quarters

Published: 05th January 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sketching someone’s portrait in near likeness is often considered a benchmark to gauge the skill of an artist. Kozhikode native Baby Koodaranhi, who took up portraiture after retiring as an art teacher  from VMHMHS, Anayamkunnu in 2018, found this true passion in the genre. Initially, Baby started with watercolour paintings but soon shifted to hyper-realistic pencil drawings. Now, his art has garnered quite a following on Facebook with his drawings shared by actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon.

“Social media helps me observe the works of other artists too. I could learn from them. There are many budding artists who use social media to exhibit their talent. So, I am happy if my works inspire them. I receive many messages asking for tips and interacting with my followers gives me great satisfaction,” says Baby.

Also a businessman and a farmer, Baby decided to pursue drawing and use social media to showcase it. Baby, who hardly drew as a schoolboy, initially enrolled in a polytechnic course for graduation. “However, I had to take a break during the course as my father got unwell. That’s when I tried drawing and realised I have a flair for it. So I joined a diploma course and pursued art seriously,” says Baby who started his teaching career in 1984.

The senior artist takes a minimum of around 20 hours to finish a portrait. “Pencil is the best tool to do portraits as compared to all other mediums. Even minute facial details can be drawn.” Baby is planning to launch his YouTube channel ‘Baby’s Arts’ next month. The channel will feature tutorials on how to do portraits.

 “Details like which paper and pencil to use, and the style of drawing will be explained. I haven’t been drawing for two months owing to other engagements. My next work will be a portrait of poet Sugathakumari.”

