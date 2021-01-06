719 Covid cases, 401 recoveries in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district reported 719 new Covid cases on Tuesday. Of them, 655 people contracted the infection through local transmission. Five healthcare workers and two persons who came from outside the state are among those who contracted the virus. The sources of infection of 57 cases remain unknown. As many as 716 more people were advised quarantine in their homes.

The day also saw 401 persons recovering from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the district to 77,397. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the district is 86,680, of which 9,231 are active.

The health department has collected 6,415 samples for testing. Field staff at Pampakuda, Ramamangalam, Chengamanad and Malayidamthuruth conducted awareness programmes related to Covid-19 vaccination for healthcare workers.

The training of 14 batches of Covid-19 ICU training programme for doctors and nurses has been completed at the PVS Hospital Kaloor, the Covid-19 apex hospital. Awareness campaigns were also held at 4,768 houses on the day at the ward level.

