STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A mission for mind sport

A delegate of World Cubing Assn, Daniel James hopes to promote the sport in Kerala

Published: 06th January 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Daniel James solving the Rubik’s Cube blindfolded

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Rubik’s Cube is one puzzle that has stood the test of time by continuing to fascinate the young and old alike. However, competitive cubing has not reached to the status of mind sports like chess. Kochi-based Daniel James, the only Malayali appointed as one of the delegates of World Cubing Association (WCA) is on a mission to create awareness about cubing among the public to see it as a sport.A software developer by profession, it was at the age of 15 that Daniel was introduced to the Rubik’s Cube after watching the Bollywood movie ‘3 idiots’ starring Aamir Khan and was inspired to solve it. “I was hooked onto it after that. My friends taught me the algorithms and techniques of solving it. I participated in my first WCA competition in 2012.”

After that, Daniel took part in a series of competitions and finally set his first national record in the Indian Cube Challenge held in 2013. Due to his extraordinary performance in various competitions, Daniel was appointed as the junior delegate of WCA from India.

Besides winning many national level cubing competitions, Daniel also got to delegate in GhanaTantra 2018 held in Nepal, one of his first foreign delegate missions. A WCA delegate’s primary duty is to oversee competitions on behalf of the association and make sure that the competitions are held according to the mission and rules.

Speaking about the cubing community in Kerala, Daniel says, “Being part of the community has helped me in many ways, I am a better coder. The cubing community is fast growing and many workshops are being held in states such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. But, it is still not much popular in Kerala. My aim is to spread more awareness about cubing among the people in our state by organising competitions and workshops.”

Also a co-founder of Cubing Kerala, a cubing community in the state, Daniel hopes in-person workshops can be scheduled soon. “Due to the pandemic, the competitions are being held online. However, we are hoping to start organising competitions offline too.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp