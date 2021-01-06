A mission for mind sport

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Rubik’s Cube is one puzzle that has stood the test of time by continuing to fascinate the young and old alike. However, competitive cubing has not reached to the status of mind sports like chess. Kochi-based Daniel James, the only Malayali appointed as one of the delegates of World Cubing Association (WCA) is on a mission to create awareness about cubing among the public to see it as a sport.A software developer by profession, it was at the age of 15 that Daniel was introduced to the Rubik’s Cube after watching the Bollywood movie ‘3 idiots’ starring Aamir Khan and was inspired to solve it. “I was hooked onto it after that. My friends taught me the algorithms and techniques of solving it. I participated in my first WCA competition in 2012.”

After that, Daniel took part in a series of competitions and finally set his first national record in the Indian Cube Challenge held in 2013. Due to his extraordinary performance in various competitions, Daniel was appointed as the junior delegate of WCA from India.

Besides winning many national level cubing competitions, Daniel also got to delegate in GhanaTantra 2018 held in Nepal, one of his first foreign delegate missions. A WCA delegate’s primary duty is to oversee competitions on behalf of the association and make sure that the competitions are held according to the mission and rules.

Speaking about the cubing community in Kerala, Daniel says, “Being part of the community has helped me in many ways, I am a better coder. The cubing community is fast growing and many workshops are being held in states such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. But, it is still not much popular in Kerala. My aim is to spread more awareness about cubing among the people in our state by organising competitions and workshops.”

Also a co-founder of Cubing Kerala, a cubing community in the state, Daniel hopes in-person workshops can be scheduled soon. “Due to the pandemic, the competitions are being held online. However, we are hoping to start organising competitions offline too.”