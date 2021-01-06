STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

It is all about comfort  

Malappuram-based fashion designer Siham Hamza’s collection is light, breezy and made of organic fabrics

Published: 06th January 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Gayathri Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The year 2020 revolutionised most things around us. One of the biggest influences came through in fashion. As ‘stay at home’ and ‘work from home’ became the new normal, people started preferring comfy, breezy clothing.Malappuram-based Siham Hamza, however, already had casual fashion in mind when she founded SS Curated Studio in 2019. “I use muslin for the clothes I make. This gives your attire a premium look and it is extremely soft on the skin. It is an organic material that is light and breathable, suitable for the humid climate in Kerala,” says Siham.

For this designer, her venture is also an individual expression of her style. “Bright and vibrant colours define me, which is why I have incorporated such shades in my collection. I have also tried to break the misconception that strips do not suit tall people. Most of my designs have either block printing or strips,” she said.

Siham completed her graduation majoring in psychology and journalism and worked as cabin crew for a leading airline company for 10 years. She returned to her hometown to look after her parents and make her own identity as a fashion designer.

Though the pandemic had a bad effect on the growth of her business, Siham utilised her time studying the  market on social media platforms and keeping in touch with her regular customers for feedback on her designs. Having a home-grown support team definitely helped her. “Survival and keeping the brand alive on social media was the only idea during the lockdown period. My friend Lulu Qudsi and I used to be the models for our brand shoots. My niece Zeba and my best friend’s daughter Tamanna used to click photos on our phone. This is how I launched my first Wabi Sabi (translates to discovery of beauty in imperfection) collection,” she added.

Siham handpicks independent, fun loving, empowered women to model for her. She even shares their stories on her page, helping more people understand the underlying concept of fashion - your statement is your beauty. She sources raw materials from Jaipur, Mumbai and Kolkata. Her collection mainly includes kurti-palazzo sets and dresses, but Siham is planning to launch her new Indo-Western collection and party soon. A new collection ‘Santana’, which incorporates cotton material and block print is also in the pipeline.

Priced between C2,000 to C5,500 Order via Instagram @sscuratedstudio

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp