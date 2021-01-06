It is all about comfort  

Gayathri Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The year 2020 revolutionised most things around us. One of the biggest influences came through in fashion. As ‘stay at home’ and ‘work from home’ became the new normal, people started preferring comfy, breezy clothing.Malappuram-based Siham Hamza, however, already had casual fashion in mind when she founded SS Curated Studio in 2019. “I use muslin for the clothes I make. This gives your attire a premium look and it is extremely soft on the skin. It is an organic material that is light and breathable, suitable for the humid climate in Kerala,” says Siham.

For this designer, her venture is also an individual expression of her style. “Bright and vibrant colours define me, which is why I have incorporated such shades in my collection. I have also tried to break the misconception that strips do not suit tall people. Most of my designs have either block printing or strips,” she said.

Siham completed her graduation majoring in psychology and journalism and worked as cabin crew for a leading airline company for 10 years. She returned to her hometown to look after her parents and make her own identity as a fashion designer.

Though the pandemic had a bad effect on the growth of her business, Siham utilised her time studying the market on social media platforms and keeping in touch with her regular customers for feedback on her designs. Having a home-grown support team definitely helped her. “Survival and keeping the brand alive on social media was the only idea during the lockdown period. My friend Lulu Qudsi and I used to be the models for our brand shoots. My niece Zeba and my best friend’s daughter Tamanna used to click photos on our phone. This is how I launched my first Wabi Sabi (translates to discovery of beauty in imperfection) collection,” she added.

Siham handpicks independent, fun loving, empowered women to model for her. She even shares their stories on her page, helping more people understand the underlying concept of fashion - your statement is your beauty. She sources raw materials from Jaipur, Mumbai and Kolkata. Her collection mainly includes kurti-palazzo sets and dresses, but Siham is planning to launch her new Indo-Western collection and party soon. A new collection ‘Santana’, which incorporates cotton material and block print is also in the pipeline.

Priced between C2,000 to C5,500 Order via Instagram @sscuratedstudio