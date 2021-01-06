LDF eyeing to seize power in major standing committees

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With barely a week left for the elections to standing committees in Kochi Corporation, heated discussions are on in the political parties to seize control of the major committees. The elections are scheduled for January 12.Though LDF, which has the support of 36 councillors, including two rebel candidates, is capable to take the control of six committees, the front is planning to reduce the dominance of UDF in the other two standing committees as well.

According to LDF sources, the leadership is working hard to let the UDF take control only of standing committees whose chairperson posts are reserved for women. Finance, development, welfare, town planning, works, tax appeal, education and health are the committees in the corporation. “Since LDF has only the support of 35 members to elect the standing committee members, it is not possible to take control of all eight committees.

As per the earlier decision, LDF was to give away tax appeal and education standing committees to the UDF. However, the front has now changed the decision. Since the education standing committee is reserved for general this time, the party will field more councillors in the elections to this. The plan is to prevent any of the senior UDF leaders from becoming the chairman of a standing committee.

As per the decision, LDF will give away tax appeal and welfare to the UDF, both reserved for women,” said a source. In that case, UDF’s plan to field Antony Painuthura to head a standing committee will not succeed.“As per the present status, UDF is capable to take control of two standing committees. But the allocation of standing committees depends on how LDF will deploy their councillors. If LDF is planning to let UDF head only the tax appeal and welfare committees, it will be difficult for Antony to head either of them,” said a source in UDF.

Though BJP has five councillors, it needs both the support of LDF and UDF to head one standing committee, which is most unlikely. “As per the municipality rules, it is possible for five of us to contest to one standing committee. However, the support of both UDF and LDF is required for the same as they have to field more councillors to the other standing committees. So far, we haven’t take a decision,” said BJP councillor Sudha Dileep.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that CPM is planning to give the chairman seat of the health standing committee to T K Ashraf and development standing committee to J Sanal Mon, the two rebels whose support helped the CPM wrest power in the corporation.“Ashraf offered us support without expecting anything. We are now focused only in seizing power in all standing committees. A decision on the chairperson posts will be taken later,” said a source in the party.