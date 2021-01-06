STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New content platform to offer enhanced viewing experience

Tata Sky Malayalam Cinema, launched in collaboration with Asianet, offers curated Mollywood blockbusters with high-definition quality to viewers in smaller districts

Published: 06th January 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: In just the past year, aided specifically by the pandemic outbreak, OTT platforms have mushroomed -- dormant ones received a much-needed first break while relatively newer platforms capitalised on the closure of theatres accelerating the rise of upcoming filmmakers. At a time when DTH is considered to be the mainstay of the older generation and OTT, the current face of entertainment, content distribution and Pay TV platform Tata Sky has joined forces with Asianet to launch Tata Sky Malayalam Cinema - a single curated platform for Mollywood blockbusters, replete with exclusive movie premiers. 
TNIE speaks to Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Sky, on the significance of the launch and their vision for the new year. 

While studies suggest that movies contribute more than 20 per cent to the overall TV viewership in Kerala, we’ve also had a number of new OTT platforms offering the same. In this context, how different will Tata Sky Malayalam Cinema be?

As per our data, 95 per cent of the market is penetrated by Malayalam channels in Kerala. Though we have evolved as a digital nation, a large number of viewers across towns and villages still rely on television as the source of their family entertainment. The appeal of watching a show or a film together with friends and family is matchless. At Tata Sky, we aim to spread this joy through Tata Sky Malayalam Cinema by providing films catering to all age groups, with high-definition picture quality and value for money. 

Could you elaborate on the features and pricing of Tata Sky Malayalam?
Tata Sky Malayalam Cinema brings uninterrupted entertainment experience for viewers with ad-free access to blockbuster movies. It is available to all subscribers on #1805 at a minimal cost of `1.5 per day.
Are you focusing on movies catering to a specific audience? Also, DTH is slowly losing relevance now. How do you explain the launch?

Television viewing is a shared experience that people still treasure, and that makes DTH still relevant. With the launch of Tata Sky Malayalam Cinema, we offer convenience and content choice. It will also help in blurring the boundaries by wooing adherent Malayalam movie fans even in the smaller districts of Kerala who do not have access to high-speed internet and OTT content. Tata Sky Malayalam Cinema will provide subscribers access to both new and old movies across genres. We are certain that the platform will invariably increase the reach of Malayalam films across the country.
 
Platforms are vying to get rights for exclusive movie releases. Will that be a challenge?
We have observed a trend where people want to consume all content on one integrated platform. Therefore, with our android set-top box, Tata Sky Binge+, we provide access to 10 premium OTT apps. These include Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, SunNxt, Voot Select, SonyLIV, and CuriosityStream. 
 

