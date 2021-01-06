Shigella: Health dept to intensify drive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of taking steps to prevent the outbreak of Shigella, the health department has intensified drive across the district.The department on Monday initiated action against three hotels which were functioning in Udayamperoor panchayat under unhygienic conditions. The team, led by health supervisor Gilen Samuel, took action against Thekkini Hotel, Manchot Hotel and Beams Hotel.

“The health department has intensified inspections at hotels, bakeries and other places in Mulanthuruthi block panchayat as part of Shigella prevention activities. The drive will be held in other parts of the district in coming days,” said the health officer.Earlier, the department had taken action against Annapurna Hotel during an inspection at Chottanikkara.