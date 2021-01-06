Something is not right with the ‘turn left’ sign

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the inauguration of Vyttila flyover around the corner, activists and social groups have pointed out misleading signboards placed on the structure. They said that the ‘Turn Left’ sign redirecting vehicles coming from Aroor and Palarivattom towards Tripunithura, Muvattupuzha and Vyttila Hub will confuse long-distance drivers.

“Ever since they erected the boards on the flyover, we have been raising our concerns with the officials. It will be confusing for drivers as they may end up taking unnecessary U-turns. Officials should have simplified the boards with specific details,” said Kuruvilla Mathews, member of Metro Kochi Vikasana Samiti.

Many residents associations have alleged that the construction has completely ignored non-motorised transport as the officials have failed to mark the pedestrian crossings in service roads. “Though we had specific zebra lines on the old NH stretch, the contractor has failed to draw the new ones while completing the work.

Although Vyttila is considered as the busiest junction in the state, it also witnesses a sizeable amount of pedestrians everyday. Besides, there is no action to relocate the police outpost which will provide more clearance in the entry from Sahodaran Ayyappan Road,” said Sreedharan Nair, a resident of Elamkulam.

However, Public Works Department officials have clarified that the signboards have been placed adhering to the rules. “As over eight roads are converging at the junction, we have opted for the best possible signboards to direct the traffic. The main signboard is only an indicator to drive towards flyover without any doubt.

While turning left, there will be further boards on the service road to direct the traffic to each side. If a vehicle enters the service road from Aroor side, then there will be a ‘Turn Left’ board to go towards Ernakulam and ‘Turn Right’ to go towards Tripunithura, and Vyttila Hub. There will not be any confusion and we will be running the trials for a few days to recheck the arrangements before the inauguration on Saturday,” said the official.

Echoing the same, representatives of Sreedhanya Constructions, the contracting firm of the flyover, has brushed aside the concerns. “We have placed the signboards as per the official directions. If we had gone for the ‘Keep Left’ sign or more place names on the board, it would only create more confusion. Besides, we are also planning to erect boards on sides to show the distance towards major locations in that direction,” said a representative of the firm.

