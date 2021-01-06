STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Something is not right with the ‘turn left’ sign

Residents claim that the sign board that redirects motorists towards Vyttila Hub and Tripunithura is misleading

Published: 06th January 2021 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

The signboard at the start of Vyttila flyover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the inauguration of Vyttila flyover around the corner, activists and social groups have pointed out misleading signboards placed on the structure. They said that the ‘Turn Left’ sign redirecting vehicles coming from Aroor and Palarivattom towards Tripunithura, Muvattupuzha and Vyttila Hub will confuse long-distance drivers.

“Ever since they erected the boards on the flyover, we have been raising our concerns with the officials. It will be confusing for drivers as they may end up taking unnecessary U-turns. Officials should have simplified the boards with specific details,” said Kuruvilla Mathews, member of Metro Kochi Vikasana Samiti. 

Many residents associations have alleged that the construction has completely ignored non-motorised transport as the officials have failed to mark the pedestrian crossings in service roads. “Though we had specific zebra lines on the old NH stretch, the contractor has failed to draw the new ones while completing the work.

Although Vyttila is considered as the busiest junction in the state, it also witnesses a sizeable amount of pedestrians everyday. Besides, there is no action to relocate the police outpost which will provide more clearance in the entry from Sahodaran Ayyappan Road,” said Sreedharan Nair, a resident of Elamkulam. 

However, Public Works Department officials have clarified that the signboards have been placed adhering to the rules. “As over eight roads are converging at the junction, we have opted for the best possible signboards to direct the traffic. The main signboard is only an indicator to drive towards flyover without any doubt.

While turning left, there will be further boards on the service road to direct the traffic to each side. If a vehicle enters the service road from Aroor side, then there will be a ‘Turn Left’ board to go towards Ernakulam and ‘Turn Right’ to go towards Tripunithura, and Vyttila Hub. There will not be any confusion and we will be running the trials for a few days to recheck the arrangements before the inauguration on Saturday,” said the official. 

Echoing the same, representatives of Sreedhanya Constructions, the contracting firm of the flyover, has brushed aside the concerns. “We have placed the signboards as per the official directions. If we had gone for the ‘Keep Left’ sign or more place names on the board, it would only create more confusion. Besides, we are also planning to erect boards on sides to show the distance towards major locations in that direction,” said a representative of the firm. 

in a nutshell

Many residents’ associations have alleged that the authorities have failed to mark the pedestrian crossings on service roads

Public Works Department officials have clarified that the signboards have been placed adhering to the rules

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vyttila flyover
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp