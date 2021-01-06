Tapping the teenage spirit

Ajay Kanth By

KOCHI: The saying that youth aren’t useless, they are used less is quite profound. These days, the number of youngsters falling prey to violence and drugs is a concern for society as much as it is for the law and order system. To bring an optimistic change in this scenario, police are now trying to get troubled youngsters interested in outdoor games

To prevent youngsters — especially teenagers from rural areas of Ernakulam — from falling into the trap of drug peddling and organised crime, the police have launched an innovative new programme. With school and college education moving online owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, police officers claim that youngsters between 13 and 18 years are largely seen gathering in isolated areas.

Munambam police station will be the first to implement the programme which suggests a new strategy to help youngsters unwind by actively participating in outdoor games.

A K Sudheer, Munambam Station House Officer (SHO), said the programme has been conceived to help police identify vacant plots where youngsters can spend their evening playing football or other outdoor games. “We will also arrange for the gear, balls and other accessories.

We are implementing the project in association with local clubs and elected panchayat representatives,” said the officer, adding that the police took up the project to prevent these youngsters from using their leisure time for illegal activities.

“We have also deputed police personnel to keep track on the activities of the youngsters. They have been instructed to develop a cordial relationship with the youth and coordinate with local representatives on how to develop positive and productive behaviour among youngsters,” he said.Febin Baby, Indian Criminology and Forensic Science Association president and criminologist, said that early intervention plays an important role in keeping minors away from criminal acts.

“The more time they spend on mobile phones and in front of computers, the chances of developing an addiction to online games are high. This subsequently leads to violence,” he said. He further said that youngsters must be given the opportunity to spend more time playing intense outdoor games, both to keep them engaged and improve mental health.

“Youngsters are always vulnerable as they have the urge to experience new things. Criminal and drug gangs exploit this curiosity. In the majority of cases, a deviant member of the peer group is responsible for influencing the others into trying drugs and other illegal activities,” Febin added.

