AKWRF calls for disabled-friendly polling booths

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pointing out the difficulties faced by differently-abled individuals during the recently-held local body polls, All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation (AKWRF) sent a letter to the State Election Commissioner demanding disabled-friendly polling booths in the upcoming assembly elections.

“Along with ramp facility, authorities should at least provide a wheelchair at every booth. Though the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, has clearly mentioned the need for making every polling station disabled-friendly by ensuring easy access to all equipment related to voting, officials are yet to implement these directions fully.

Many disabled persons are opting out of voting due to lack of facilities,” said Rajeev Palluruthy, general secretary, AKWRF. The letter also mentioned the need for nominating a representative of the community in state and district-level planning committees of elections.