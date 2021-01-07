Cooking made easy

Gayathri Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: There are many who think that cooking good food is a time consuming task. With her YouTube channel and Instagram page ‘Akshayaas Cameo’, Kottayam native Akshaya Merin Babu is helping those who don’t particularly enjoy cooking whip up a delicious meal. Akshaya creates one minute videos on simple recipes which can be made using easily available ingredients.

“2020 gave many a chance to sharpen their cooking skills. People have started experimenting on various dishes. Initially, I used to post pictures of my recipes and soon I realised that people liked short yet simple recipes,” said Akshaya.

A food science and quality control graduate, Akshaya added that being well organised and employing pre-cooking management techniques will help one to find cooking easy and enjoyable. “Most of my subscribers who try out my recipes are novices when it comes to cooking. They send me feedback for my recipes along with the photos of the dishes they make,” she said.

Most of Akshaya’s recipes are inspired from her mother Grace Babu’s versions of various dishes. “I have grown up watching amma cook and she is my biggest encouragement. Recently, I came to know that my mother had a licence much before I was born for selling wines and cakes,” said Akshaya.