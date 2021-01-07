STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Homemaker, migrant worker murdered in separate incidents

 In two separate incidents, a 54-year-old homemaker and a 23-year-old migrant worker were murdered in the district on Wednesday.

Published: 07th January 2021

From left- deceased Shyamala, Sreedhar, accused Sivaraman, Ashish Bahui, Chagala Sumal.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In two separate incidents, a 54-year-old homemaker and a 23-year-old migrant worker were murdered in the district on Wednesday. While the woman was allegedly killed at her house in Piravom, the migrant worker from Odisha was allegedly beaten to death by two of his friends at Nedumbassery, the police said.

Shyamala Kumari of Vattaparambil in Piravom was found dead behind her house on Wednesday. P Sivaraman, 56, of Parekarayil, Kakkad, a friend of the deceased, was arrested in connection with the incident. Though the motive behind the murder remains unknown, the police suspect an altercation over financial dealings could be the reason.

“The accused reached Shyamala’s the house by noon when there was nobody else and hacked her using a lethal weapon,” said Piravom Inspector E S Samson.“He got acquainted with the woman, a widow, 10 years ago. It is learned that he borrowed money from the victim many times and when she demands repayment, he becomes provoked,” said an officer.

In another incident, two persons from Odisha have been arrested on charges of murdering their colleague after a clash at Cheirya Vappalassery in Nedumbassery on Tuesday night. Chagala Sumal, 26, and Ashish Bahui, 26, were arrested on Wednesday for the murder of Sreedhar, 23, who was also an Odisha native, the police said. Employed in a carton manufacturing company at Cheirya Vappalassery, the trio was staying together at a rented house near the company.

“A quarrel erupted among them while working at the company on Tuesday. Subsequently, a clash occurred between Sreedhar and the accused at night when they were having a drink at their accommodation. The victim was allegedly hit on the head with an iron rod and, after confirming his death, the duo covered the body with a cloth. Then they abandoned the body on a railway track,” said an officer.

