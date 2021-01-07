STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Surge in Covid cases in Ernakulam raises concern

Raising the concerns of the health officials, Covid-19 cases have been on the rise in Ernakulam. 

Published: 07th January 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

People give nasal swab tests for COVID-19. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Raising the concerns of the health officials, Covid-19 cases have been on the rise in Ernakulam. On Wednesday, the district reported 1,068 new cases. Of this, 990 were infected through local transmission.After Christmas and the New Year celebrations, the district is witnessing a high number of over 700 cases almost daily. Understandably, the health department has also stepped up its vigil. 

“We expected a spike in cases after the local body election. But it was not there. But since last week, we are seeing a rise in the cases. Our ICU room occupancy had come down to 50 last month and now it has gone up to 70 in just three days,” said a doctor with a major private hospital in Ernakulam. 

“Though the pressure on the hospitals have come down with many still opting for the home treatment facility. The rise of the Covid cases due to violation of Covid protocol in public is a grave concern,” he added. Meanwhile, the health department has strengthened its surveillance in the district after the state reported new strain of coronavirus in UK returnees. 

