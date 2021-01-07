STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Walayar case: This IG’s timely intervention kept case alive

But for the timely intervention of a senior police officer, the Walayar minor sisters’ sexual assault and death case would have been buried long ago as a case of just unnatural deaths.

Published: 07th January 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Representational Image

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: But for the timely intervention of a senior police officer, the Walayar minor sisters’ sexual assault and death case would have been buried long ago as a case of just unnatural deaths.The local police team that probed the death of the 13-year-old elder sister whose body was found hanging inside the hut on January 13, 2017, ignored totally the postmortem report, which had clearly mentioned sexual abuse, and closed the case as an incident of unnatural death. However, the death of the nine-year-old younger girl on March 4, 2017, prompted the then Thrissur range Inspector General, M R Ajith Kumar, to intervene and order a detailed probe into both deaths.  

“When I analysed the postmortem report of the elder sister, I noticed that it mentioned signs of sexual assault. The probe team didn’t give much importance to this report,” said Ajith Kumar.Around 9pm on March 4, 2017, Ajith Kumar received an SMS on his mobile phone from special branch DySP saying that the body of a nine-year-old girl was found hanging inside her house at Walayar and she was the younger sister of the 13-year-old girl whose body was found hanging in the same house on January 13, 2017.

“I sensed something was wrong and alerted the DySP concerned immediately to cordon off the area and call in experts for a detailed forensic examination of the house. The postmortem examination of the younger girl was conducted by a team of experts as per the police direction,” he said. The police carried out a fair probe into the death of the second child and collected all necessary evidence, he claimed.

Ajith Kumar, who found serious lapses in the police probe into the death of the elder sister, also initiated action against then Walayar Sub Inspector P C Chacko, then Kasaba Circle Inspector Vipin Das and then Alathur DySP V S Mohammed Kasim, who was at that time holding additional charge of Palakkad division. While Chacko was placed under suspension, an inquiry was ordered against Vipin Das and a memo issued against Mohammed Kasim seeking his explanation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Walayar case sexual assault
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp