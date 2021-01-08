An appeal to stop

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Gayathri Krishna 
Express News Service

KOCHI: A board or an advertisement showing ‘Smoking is injurious to health’ is a common sight in every public place. But Liben Xavier and Manzoor Rasheed believe that a word from a loved one or your child can make a huge difference. in helping people quit smoking.

“Our ‘Arogyathinu Hanikaram’ is not a short film but rather a short public awareness video which was shot during the lockdown. We wanted to create the video keeping in mind the limitations amid the pandemic. The film was shot with zero budget and does not have a single dialogue,” said Liben. 

“Nowadays, you can see even teenagers becoming habitual smokers. But sometimes, an appeal from loved ones can help people control their addictions,” he said. “We want the film and its message to reach a wider audience. Usually we do see advertisements showing ‘Smoking is injurious to health’, along with disturbing images of the harm it can cause in theatres.

But many call them scary and disgusting and few enter the theatres after these ads air in an effort to avoid seeing them. We are trying to speak to authorities who can share the message through short videos like ours,” said Manzoor. Liben and Manzoor, makers of ‘Arogyathinu Haneekaram’, were assistant directors for films Aravindante Athidhikal and Brother’s Day. ‘Arogyathinu Haneekaram’ was shot in a working space in Kochi adhering to the Covid protocol.

The video was sent to various film festivals and has won Travancore International Film Award (TIFA) under five categories including ‘Best Lockdown Short Film’. “We are delighted to receive good response from our mentors and viewers. Several celebrities including Manju Warrier and Nikhil VImal have shared our film on their social media handles.

Even FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) shared our video on their official YouTube channel,” added Liben. Actor Anu Mohan plays protagonist in the video. The other crew members include Gikku Jacob Peter (cinematographer), Wazim and Murali (music) and Athul Krishna S (sound design). 

Watch the short on the YouTube channel  ‘Time & Tide Media’

