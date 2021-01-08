STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Esther, utterly adorable

With her shoot as ‘Little Santa’ by photographer Anjana Jose going viral, five-month-old Esther Jinoy is already a celebrity model and perhaps the cutest you have seen

Published: 08th January 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Esther Jinoy

By Gayathri Krishna 
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Five-month-old Esther Jinoy was a model before she knew it. The infant has gone viral on social media platforms for her heartwarming and cutesy expressions, no less than a star. While the past few years saw the advent and rise of newborn photography, the art form is no mean feat. Copious amounts of patience, experience with newborns, finding state-of-the-art and unique props for the infant -- photographers dealing with tiniest humans indeed have mighty abilities.

Amid this, Esther is a rarity. She raises no complaints and barely sheds a tear or two.  Esther’s recent shoot as ‘Little Santa’ by Kochi-based photographer Anjana Anna Jose has gained widespread attention on social media.

Her parents Jinoy Jose and Reshma Sebastian are bent on shattering the misconceptions of newborn photography and hope to inspire parents to create such precious memories. “Infant portraits are still considered taboo. But I believe it to be a personal choice. It is high time we set aside our preconceived notions and capture every moment of our child’s growth,” said Reshma.

 “Many often refuse to share their baby’s photos fearing judgemental comments. Who would not like to see a smiling child’s face? This does not mean that your ward has to be made a public figure with an exclusive social media account,” she said. 

Reshma stressed the importance of creating a comfort zone while conducting such shoots. This includes choosing a comfortable dress, opting for natural light and fewer number of crew members. It is best to plan shoots in a manner that doesn’t clash with a child’s daily routine. “Esther somehow senses the presence of a camera. We do get a lot of offers for ad shoots but it will be tiring for the baby. Currently, we prefer personal shoots,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp