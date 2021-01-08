Esther, utterly adorable

Gayathri Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Five-month-old Esther Jinoy was a model before she knew it. The infant has gone viral on social media platforms for her heartwarming and cutesy expressions, no less than a star. While the past few years saw the advent and rise of newborn photography, the art form is no mean feat. Copious amounts of patience, experience with newborns, finding state-of-the-art and unique props for the infant -- photographers dealing with tiniest humans indeed have mighty abilities.

Amid this, Esther is a rarity. She raises no complaints and barely sheds a tear or two. Esther’s recent shoot as ‘Little Santa’ by Kochi-based photographer Anjana Anna Jose has gained widespread attention on social media.

Her parents Jinoy Jose and Reshma Sebastian are bent on shattering the misconceptions of newborn photography and hope to inspire parents to create such precious memories. “Infant portraits are still considered taboo. But I believe it to be a personal choice. It is high time we set aside our preconceived notions and capture every moment of our child’s growth,” said Reshma.

“Many often refuse to share their baby’s photos fearing judgemental comments. Who would not like to see a smiling child’s face? This does not mean that your ward has to be made a public figure with an exclusive social media account,” she said.

Reshma stressed the importance of creating a comfort zone while conducting such shoots. This includes choosing a comfortable dress, opting for natural light and fewer number of crew members. It is best to plan shoots in a manner that doesn’t clash with a child’s daily routine. “Esther somehow senses the presence of a camera. We do get a lot of offers for ad shoots but it will be tiring for the baby. Currently, we prefer personal shoots,” she added.