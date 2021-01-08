MCH house surgeons stage stir 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Demanding In-patient (IP) admissions of non-Covid patients, 73 house surgeons at Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam, went on a strike. The stir was led by House Surgeons Association on Thursday.

As per the order of the Department of the Medical Education, classes at all medical colleges in the state resumed on Monday. Though the OP wing for the non-Covid patients started at the MCH, the authorities could not resume the IP as most of the ICU beds are still occupied by the Covid patients. As per sources, facilities to shift non critical Covid patients to Aluva Taluk Hospital were arranged, but the authorities have not yet enforced them.